GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. – A Gwinnett Police officer killed while confronting a suspicious vehicle near Shiloh Middle School in unincorporated Snellville has been identified as Officer Antwan Toney.

He had been with the department for nearly 3 years, according to Gwinnett County Police. He is originally from California and just celebrated his birthday a few days ago.

His three-year anniversary with the department would have been in six days, according to police.

Ofc. Antwan Toney was killed in the line of duty while investigating a suspicious vehicle. His 3 year anniversary with the department would have been in 6 days. pic.twitter.com/FHTWNljTx1 — Gwinnett Police Dept (@GwinnettPd) October 20, 2018

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. Sgt. Jake Smith with Gwinnett County Police said the officer was shot while responding to a suspicious vehicle parked at Crumps Landing and White Road near Shiloh Middle School in Snellville.

As Toney and the other officer approached, they were shot at from inside the suspect vehicle. One of those shots hit Toney, according to Gwinnett Police. The other responding officers returned fire and pulled him to cover.

Police officer killed in shooting in Gwinnett County near middle school

At least one shot came through the glass and struck Toney It did not hit the officer's vest, Smith said. Officer Toney was taken to Gwinnett Medical Center in Lawrenceville where he died as a result of his injuries.

The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office shared this message on their Facebook page:

Gwinnett Police officer Antwan Toney was shot and killed while responding to a suspicious vehicle parked near Shiloh Middle School.Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

"This is Gwinnett County Police Officer Antwan Toney. If you don't already know him, you'll never have the chance to meet him because he gave his life in service of our community today. He's a hero, but that may not mean much to his grieving family right now. They're likely still in shock. This man died today because he was committed to making our community a safer place. For us. He died for us. We owe him a debt that we can never repay. Never forget the sacrifice that law enforcement officers are willing to make for you. Never forget the tears of their families when they do. The streets of America are stained with the blood of countless officers across this great nation. Be thankful for them."

The shooting suspect has been described as a black male, about 6 feet tall, wearing green sweat pants and a gray T shirt.

"We are asking anyone who saw anything or knows anything to call 911," Smith said.

Gwinnett Police officer killed near Snellville, manhunt underway

Police departments across the region are sending their support to Toney and Gwinnett County:

This is Gwinnett County police officer Antwan Toney. He was just 30 years old and 6 days from his 3rd anniversary with the department. Today, he died a true HERO while serving his community. This man died today because he was committed to making our community a safer place. For us. He died for us. We owe him a debt that we can never repay. Never forget the sacrifice that law enforcement officers are willing to make for you. Be thankful for them.

It's with our deepest sympathy and heavy hearts that we offer condolences to the family and co-workers of Gwinnett County Officer Antwan Toney.



Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Georgia law enforcement community as heaven has gained another angel. — Gainesville Police (@COGPolice) October 20, 2018

The Clayton County Police Department is deeply saddened to learn about the loss of Ofc. Toney. We offer our deepest sympathy to his family and to the men and women of the Gwinnett Police Department. https://t.co/7um87hJ7lg — Clayton County PD (@ClaytonCountyPD) October 20, 2018

