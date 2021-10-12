Police recruit dies during training activity, Gwinnett PD says

The Gwinnett County Police Department said Ronald Donat was part of the 112th training academy.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A 41-year-old police recruit died in what the department is calling a medical emergency during a physical training.

The Gwinnett County Police Department said Ronald Donat, of Stockbridge, was part of the 112th training academy. He died Tuesday morning during the activity.

They said 45 minutes into the first class of the day, Donat became lethargic and was instructed to rest. They said he attempted to continue training but "looked confused."

"Gwinnett Police Department EMT and training staff immediately notified Gwinnett Fire and Emergency Services and began life-saving procedures, providing oxygen and performing CPR," the department said. "Upon arriving, fire medics took over treatment and transported Donat to a local hospital, where he passed away."

Donat's exact cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner's office.