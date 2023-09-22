Teen shot in leg in return fire by officers at Gwinnett County apartment complex, police say

The incident happened early Friday morning.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A 16-year-old was shot in the leg by officers early Friday morning in return fire at a Gwinnett County apartment complex, according to police.

The Gwinnett County Police Department said that officers returned fire after the teen shot "multiple times" at them. There were no injuries to the officers.

The incident was reported at the complex at 1400 Chase Lane, the Bloom at Dawson apartments. The department said officers had been called by a mom who said her teen son had a gun and was in the midst of a drug episode.

GCPD said the injuries to the teen were not life-threatening. He was transported to the hospital for treatment, the department added.

Police said two guns were found with the teen.

The 11Alive SkyTracker flew over the scene, showing police tape roping off a section of parking lot in between two buildings at the complex.