Gwinnett Police currently investigating shooting involving officer

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Department said Friday they were "currently investigating" a shooting involving an officer.
The department provided no additional detail, other than that it occurred in an area described as "heavily residential" that was near a future park site on Singleton Road outside incorporated Norcross.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
Also download the 11Alive News app and sign up to receive alerts for the latest on this story and other breaking news in Atlanta and north Georgia.