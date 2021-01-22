Gwinnett County Schools to resume in-person learning next week

According to a release, families should note that Tuesday, Jan. 26, is a scheduled Digital Learning Day for all students.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Some teachers and students in Gwinnett County will head back into the classroom next week, according to the district.

Officials have announced that the Gwinnett County School District will resume in-person instruction for students whose families selected that option on Monday, Jan. 25.

“This is the first of four at-home asynchronous learning days this semester that will provide additional planning time for teachers. (Note that students will access lessons in eCLASS but will not have virtual class time with their teachers on these scheduled DLDs.),” the school system's executive director of communication and media relations, Sloan Roach, said in the release.

Meals will be available for curbside pick-up at schools, and, the district will deliver meals along all bus routes countywide on Tuesday.

Families should expect buses to run their routes from about 10:45 a.m. to noon, beginning at the first stops on the route.