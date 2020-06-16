Police: Gwinnett woman fatally shot at apartment

Police said there were four people inside of the apartment, but they believe she was shot from outside of the apartment

GWINNETT, Ga. — A Gwinnett woman is dead after she was shot at her apartment, police said.

According to Gwinnett police, it happened at an apartment complex off Club Lakes Parkway overnight.

Police said the woman was dead when they arrived at the scene. There were four people in the apartment at the time of the shooting, however, no one else was injured. Authorities believe the suspect shot her from somewhere outside of the apartment.

The unidentified victim was in her thirties.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.

Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.