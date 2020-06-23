New Trump executive order freezing visas for certain foreign workers could have big impact on Atlanta tech field

Here's who it affects and who it doesn't.

ATLANTA — A new executive order temporarily freezes new visas for some foreign workers through the end of the year.

The new order affects the H-1B visa, which grants temporary visas for employment of immigrants with "specialty occupations." The move comes as the Trump Administration cites what they called a need to preserve American jobs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

But some major tech companies, like Google and YouTube are criticizing the president's decision.

Atlanta is one of the top ten cities in the United States for H-1B visa workers, thanks in part to the growing tech industry. Immigration attorney Charles Kuck said the move could have far-reaching effects.

"Both for those investing and those working in our city," Kuck said.

The order also extends restrictions for certain family members of U.S. citizens wanting to come to the United States.

"That means individuals that companies have sponsored from abroad to come work here - after proving there are no U.S. workers available - and barring individuals who are the parents, adult children or siblings of U.S. citizens," Kuck added.

Those most affected by the new order are highly-skilled workers in the tech and software industries, high-level executives, as well as those workers' family members.

"Thousands of companies have done this for thousands of workers, and those people are now barred from coming to the U.S., and they've been waiting - many of them - for two to five years," Kuck said.

Child care providers, such as foreign au-pairs are also on that list, along with teachers and camp counselors.

Those exempted, however, are spouses and minor children of U.S. citizens, as well as visa holders who are already here. Temporary agricultural workers and healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic are also in the clear.