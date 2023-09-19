Camper crash in Habersham County crash injures 3

Miraculously, there were no fatalities reported.

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Habersham County traffic investigators are looking into a wreck that hurt three people on Tuesday.

According to the sheriff's office, the crash happened just before 2 p.m. on GA Highway 17 near the White County line. Deputies said the crash involved a BMW car and a camper.

Photos from the sheriff's office show the camper toppled over on the roadway. The entire windshield popped out and shattered due to the impact of the crash.

As for the BMW, another photo shows it as a mangled mess. The front portion of the vehicle is nearly unrecognizable and the driver-side door is missing.

Three people were rushed to the hospital via ambulance for treatment. Authorities did not say how many people were involved in the crash. No fatalities were reported.