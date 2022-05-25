Juvenile shot, hospitalized in Habersham County

The Habersham County Sheriff's Office stressed the incident, which happened near a school, was not a school shooting and that a lockdown had been lifted.

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A juvenile was shot and hospitalized near schools in Habersham County on Wednesday morning in an incident the sheriff's office stressed was not a school shooting and did not pose any danger to any other students and staff.

Habersham County Sheriff's Office public information officer Kevin Angell said it happened near Habersham Central High School and the Habersham Ninth Grade Academy.

Angell said a person of interest was being interviewed, but that an official arrest has not yet been made. They do not believe anyone wanted in connection to the shooting is on the loose.

The juvenile victim is expected to survive. No details were made available about the person of interest.

"I want all of the parents at ease, as well as anybody else in our community - especially in light of yesterday's events - that this is not a school shooting," Angell said in a video message on Facebook. "I want to repeat: This is not a school shooting."

Incident in the 2000 block of SR 197. MEDIA INQUIRIES: Please email kangell@habershamga.com. On camera, in person and audio interviews will not be available until after 2pm. A formal press release is forthcoming. Posted by Habersham Co. Sheriff Joey Terrell on Wednesday, May 25, 2022

He said because the incident took place near schools, those schools were placed on lockdowns.

"This is typical for us, to take that kind of protective behavior, our (student resource officers) were in place and they were on it to protect those students," Angell said.

Authorities are continuing to investigate and conduct interviews. Angell said they are asking for "your patience while we investigate."