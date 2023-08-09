Following 12-year-old's drowning death, toddlers' near-drowning, Habersham County hosts Swim Safely Day

County leaders want to make sure everyone in their community knows how to be safe in and around water.

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Habersham County is turning tragedy into action with its inaugural Swim Safely Day.

Habersham County Parks and Recreation staff, Commissioner Bruce Palmer and resident Jim Butterworth are organizing the event which is focused on active water safety training. Piedmont University's swim team program and Katy Ralston, natatorium director for Tallulah Falls School along with some of her staff will help with the water safety training.

Crews will be hosting water safety programs at the Habersham County Ruby Fulbright Aquatic Center on Aug. 19.

The event has been intentionally organized in response to the June drowning of a 12-year-old at Lake Russell.

Officials said Brian Ramirez-Miguel was with friends when he went underwater on June 17 and did not resurface. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said the child was under for more than 20 minutes before being recovered.

Habersham County emergency crews said he was rushed to Mount Airy Town Hall where a medical helicopter was waiting to airlift him to the nearest hospital. He did not survive.

On July 4, Habersham County Emergency Services were also called to two reported child drownings, according to a news release. One case involved a 1-year-old and the other a 2-year-old. Both survived, officials said.

In the wake of dangerous drownings, Habersham County hopes to educate the public with its interactive event. The swimming curriculum is backed by the American Red Cross, according to a news release.

“Through this event, we aim to prevent water-related accidents and foster a culture of safety among both children and parents," Habersham County Parks and Recreation Director Brooke Whitmire said in a prepared statement.

Instructional sessions will begin every hour on the hour and last about 90 minutes. Those who complete a session will receive a free life jacket.

Whitmire said the event is designed for everyone - from strong swimmers to those who haven't learned just yet.

“Whether your lifestyle involves hanging out by the pool or visiting the lake on weekends, these activities will equip you with valuable knowledge and skills to navigate the water confidently," she said.

Habersham County Swim Safely Day

Saturday, Aug. 19 | 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Habersham County Ruby Fulbright Aquatic Center

120 Paul Franklin Rd., Clarkesville

Advanced registration is preferred but not required. Register here.

*Bring a swimsuit and towel