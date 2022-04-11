Detention officer critical after shooting at McDonough apartment complex

Authorities were seen investigating behind a building in a wooded area.

MCDONOUGH, Ga. — Deputies are investigating after a detention officer was shot at a McDonough apartment complex Friday afternoon.

Henry County Sheriff's Office deputies have blocked off part of an area at 4100 Hopewell Pl. Several deputies were investigating at Hadden Place Apartments and are asking people to avoid the area.

The sheriff's office said a detention officer was shot several times. They were taken to a nearby hospital where they are listed as critical but stable, according to investigators.

Georgia State Patrol has issued a statewide Blue Alert for 32-year-old Brentson Bernard Thomas who has been named a person of interest in the case. The agency said he is believed to be in Atlanta or general Fulton County. He is also wanted out of Clayton County for assault and on similar charges out of Miami-Dade County, Florida, the sheriff's office said.

11Alive's Skytracker flew over the complex and saw several officers canvassing a wooded area behind an apartment building. A SWAT vehicle was parked near the building and police have roped off a block of buildings with crime scene tape.

Authorities said Thomas left the area in 2020 gray Toyota Camry with the license plate CKD8148. Thomas is described to be 5 feet 11 inches tall with New Orleans neck tattoos. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, according to GSP. He is armed and dangerous, GSP said.

Deputies said they are actively investigating the incident.

"Will not eat, sleep or get any rest until he is caught," the sheriff said.

Editor's note: The person of interest was originally incorrectly identified as Princeton Bernard Thomas. His name has since been corrected.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.