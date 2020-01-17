HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators said a South Hall County couple found dead in their home earlier this month was determined to be a murder-suicide.

Meakna Lang, 47, and Ty Lang, 55, were found with gunshot wounds to the head in their home on Little Doe Walk near Spout Springs Road in The Park at Chestnut Mountain subdivision, officials said.

According to sheriff's office spokesman Derreck Booth, the initial investigation revealed that another family member who lives inside of the home found the couple in a bedroom.

Officials have now revealed two of the couple's sons, ages 16 and 20, and their grandmother were in the home at the time of the shooting.

RELATED: Man, woman found dead at South Hall County home

On Thursday, investigators revealed Ty fired the handgun at Meakna before turning the gun on himself.

The case is still under investigation.

MORE HEADLINES:

'Diving in Lake Lanier probably is one of the most dangerous things I’ve done'

Gang members sentenced in 'the most horrific death' in recent county history

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old