Hall County Courthouse evacuated due to gas leak

People were evacuated from the courthouse, annex and parking deck.

The Hall County Courthouse was evacuated Tuesday morning due to a gas leak, according to county officials. Crews evacuated people from the Hall County Courthouse Annex and the parking deck as well.

A natural gas line was struck during construction in Downtown Gainesville, according to the city's website. Crews are blocking off the area by Springs Street and E.E. Butler Parkway.

Court proceedings and other operations have been temporarily suspended in the meantime. The buildings are closed until further notice.

People are asked to avoid the area near the courthouse as crews work to stop the leak.