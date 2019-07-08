GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Hall County Sgt. Charles Hewell, made a commitment to continue to honor Deputy Nicolas Blane Dixon for years to come after he was killed in the line of duty last month.

Wednesday, Hewell and his brothers got to do just that. Playing a small part in Dixon's son's first day of school.

Hall County Sheriff’s Deputies joined Caden Dixon and his mother Stephanie as Caden began the new school year as a fourth-grader.

"They wanted to give Caden and Stephanie some extra support and encouragement on this first day of class," the department posted on Facebook. "The Sheriff’s Office and Hall County community are proud of them both."

Deputies are seen lining the sidewalk for Caden, following behind him as he walks into school and taking photos.

On July 7, as deputies were attempting to stop a stolen car they thought was involved in several weekend burglaries. The occupants of the car ran and deputies chased them. The suspects and deputies exchanged gunfire, striking Dixon.

Hewell, Dixon’s sergeant, quickly became one of his closest friends. He was with him on the night of the shooting.

“We will hold the line and honor you for the rest of our lives," he said at Blane's funeral. "I love you.”

Dixon also has a 4-month-old son. A memorial fund has been sent up in honor of Dixon. The money will go to his family.

