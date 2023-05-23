x
Missing Atlanta man last seen in Hall County, deputies say

Terry Daugherty was last seen at around 9 p.m. at Sunrise Cove Marina Off Flat Creek Road in Hall County.
Credit: Hall County Sheriff's Office

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Hall County Deputies need help finding a missing Atlanta man who was last seen Monday.

Terry Daugherty was last seen at around 9 p.m. at Sunrise Cove Marina Off Flat Creek Road in Hall County, according to a post from the department's Facebook page.

Deputies said Daugherty is known to keep his boat in the marina. The 57-year-old is 6 feet tall, weighs 200 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes, the post said.

Credit: Hall County Sheriff's Office

If you have any information about Daugherty’s whereabouts, call the Hall County Sheriff’s Office at 770-533-7813 or email them at abray@hallcounty.org.

