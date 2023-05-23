Missing Atlanta man last seen in Hall County, deputies say

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Hall County Deputies need help finding a missing Atlanta man who was last seen Monday.
Terry Daugherty was last seen at around 9 p.m. at Sunrise Cove Marina Off Flat Creek Road in Hall County, according to a post from the department's Facebook page.
Deputies said Daugherty is known to keep his boat in the marina. The 57-year-old is 6 feet tall, weighs 200 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes, the post said.
If you have any information about Daugherty’s whereabouts, call the Hall County Sheriff’s Office at 770-533-7813 or email them at abray@hallcounty.org.