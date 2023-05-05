Hall County deputies need help finding missing woman, last seen in Gwinnett County

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Hall County Deputies are looking for a missing 20-year-old woman.
Jayda Antoinette Sidhilall was last seen in Gwinnett County near Satellite Boulevard and Buford Drive, according to a Facebook post from the department's page.
She was reported missing by a family member, who hasn't spoken to her since April 27, the post said.
Deputies said Sidhilall is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes and a wrist tattoo, which depicts a rose and cross.
If you have any information about Sidhilall's whereabouts, call investigator Bray with the Hall County Sheriff's Office at 770-533-7813. You can also reach them at abray@hallcounty.org.