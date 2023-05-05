Hall County deputies need help finding missing woman, last seen in Gwinnett County

Jayda Antoinette Sidhilall was last seen in Gwinnett County near Satellite Boulevard and Buford Drive, deputies said.

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Hall County Deputies are looking for a missing 20-year-old woman.

Jayda Antoinette Sidhilall was last seen in Gwinnett County near Satellite Boulevard and Buford Drive, according to a Facebook post from the department's page.

She was reported missing by a family member, who hasn't spoken to her since April 27, the post said.

Deputies said Sidhilall is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes and a wrist tattoo, which depicts a rose and cross.