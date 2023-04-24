Hall County deputies need help finding missing woman

She was last seen at around 4:30 p.m. after deputies said she walked away from her home off Wildwood Drive.

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Update: She has been found, according to Hall County Deputies.

Hall County deputies need help finding a missing 62-year-old woman.

She was last seen Sunday at around 4:30 p.m. after deputies said she walked away from her home off Wildwood Drive.

She has several medical issues, “including possible Alzheimer's,” according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office.

She is 5 feet tall and weighs 187 pounds. She has gray/blonde hair and blue eyes, the post said.

Deputies said she was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, flowered capri pants and pink shoes.