Hall County deputy fired after deadly crash in Gainesville, sheriff says

The deputy was not on-duty, the sheriff's office said.

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Hall County deputy was terminated Thursday after a deadly crash, the sheriff's office said.

The crash happened in Gainesville around 10:30 a.m., according to a release. The deputy was not on duty, however, he was in a marked patrol vehicle while traveling on Dawsonville Highway at Nix Drive when he became involved in the incident. The sheriff's office did not offer details on how the crash happened.

Authorities said one person died in the crash and another was hurt.

"I extend my sincerest condolences to the family that has suffered the loss of a loved one and the injury of another," Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch said in a release. "We are saddened and shocked by the tragic crash that occurred this morning. Our employees are held to a higher standard and they are entrusted to serve and protect those in the community."

Though the sheriff's office did not say how the crash happened, in a news release Couch said the deputy failed to follow training procedures and state law.

"No one in law enforcement should ever cause the innocent to be harmed and this type of reckless behavior will not be tolerated by anyone," he said.

The deputy worked with HCSO since September 2016. He worked as a patrol deputy with the agency since January 2021, according to the sheriff's office.