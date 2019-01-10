HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Fire officials have identified a 59-year-old woman killed Tuesday in a mobile home fire in Hall County.

Crews were called out just after 1 a.m. and found a single-wide mobile home that was fully involved. Firefighters remained on the scene for several hours.

One resident, identified as Brenda Autry, was found dead.

The Hall County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire which is undetermined at this time.

OTHER HEADLINES:

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

Gang members sentenced in 'the most horrific death' in recent county history

Mother posted 'I could not ask for better children' before allegedly killing them