2 transported to hospital for burn injuries after boat fire near Big Creek Park, officials say

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Hall County fire crews are on the scene of a boat fire Saturday evening in the area of Big Creek Park on Lake Lanier.

Fire crews said two people have been transported to Grady Memorial Hospital for burn injuries and they are currently working to extinguish the boat fire.

No word on the extent of the victims' injuries at this time.

Georgia DNR, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Hall County Sheriff's Office and Forsyth County officials also responded to the boat fire, according to Hall County fire.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Hall County Fire Marshal's Office.