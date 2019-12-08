CLERMONT, Ga. — Hall County officials are warning animal owners after a rabid bat made contact with three dogs in the Clermont area.

They said the area of concern is around the 5400 block of Dahlonega Highway in Clermont.

The bat was shipped to the Georgia Public Health Lab in Decatur where county officials were later informed that the bat tested positive for rabies.

This is the seventh confirmed case of rabies for Hall County in 2019. In June, county officials said there was a rabid raccoon discovered within the city limits of Gainesville. In May, a similar incident occurred when a bat and dog made contact in Gainesville.

Positive alert signs will be posted in the area where the rabid bat was located.

Residents are advised that if you live in this area or you see an animal acting abnormally in the area, contact Hall County Animal Services at 770-531-6830 or Hall County Dispatch after hours at 770-536-8812.

Animal owners are also encouraged to vaccinate their pets for rabies. Vaccines are available at the Hall County Animal Shelter for $10 Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 1688 Barber Rd, Gainesville.

