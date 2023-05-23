Hall County K-9 who assisted Secret Service retires

K-9 Sherlock, a German Shorthaired Pointer, initially hailed from Lockland Air Force Base in Texas, working for the Transportation Security Administration.

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Hall County Deputies are celebrating what they call a “bittersweet” moment, the retirement of one of their K-9 deputies.

K-9 Sherlock, a German Shorthaired Pointer, initially hailed from Lockland Air Force Base in Texas, working for the Transportation Security Administration, according to a post from the department’s Facebook page.

Sherlock, who was initially trained in Explosive Ordinance Detection, began to serve the Hall County Sheriff’s Office in 2018. The 7-year-old pup “served on countless details throughout the state,” the post said.

Sherlock, who was certified with the Georgia Emergency Management Agency and Homeland Security, also helped several agencies, including the Secret Service and Georgia Bureau of Investigation, according to the sheriff's office.

Specifically, he aided those agencies in “diplomatic security, bomb threats and evidence recovery,” the post added.

The sheriff’s office decided to retire the Pointer after he was diagnosed with arthritis in his ankles. While the diagnosis seems scary, he is in the beginning stages and should live a quality life “as long as he takes his vitamins,” the sheriff’s office said.

Sherlock the dog 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5