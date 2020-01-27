HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County Sheriff's Office is mourning the death of one of their K-9 officers after his bout with cancer.

Journey, a 7-year-old English Lab, was an Explosive Detection K-9 officer that passed away on Thursday after battling with an aggressive form of lymphoma. He had been with the sheriff's office since 2015. He was diagnosed at the University of Georgia's College of Veterinary Medicine's facility back in November.

Shortly after learning of his illness, his handler Deputy Dustin Cleveland began Journey's retirement process. His retirement reception was held exactly one week prior to his death. The sheriff's office said anyone would've been "hard-pressed" to notice just how severe Journey's illness was.

According to the Hall County Facebook page, "Journey weathered the illness with grace, still regularly coming to the courthouse with Cleveland to greet Court Services Division deputies, as well as attorneys, judges and other courthouse staffers who had become part of his extended family."

Journey received his certification from Georgia Tech's handlers course when he was two years old.

“He [became] part of the family,” Cleveland said at Journey’s retirement reception. “In fact, he goes on vacation with us every year. He has his own space at the house where his bed is, and he has become part of the family at home.”

During the course of his work with the Hall County Sheriff's Office, he worked on several assignments across north Georgia including:

Located a firearm in Banks County on Journey’s first search

Located the firearm used to shoot an HCSO Sgt. In Lula

One of two K9s chosen by Georgia Tech for a feature in an ABC News story

Worked most major events at Georgia Tech, the Georgia Dome and Mercedes-Benz Stadium: 2016 Atlanta Falcons playoff games, 2016, 2017 and 20188 SEC Championship games, 2017 and 2018 Peach Bowls, 2017 NCAA Championships and Assigned to LA Rams during Super Bowl week 2019

"The men and women of the Sheriff’s Office extend heartfelt condolences to Dep. Cleveland and his family. We also offer thanks for their commitment to Journey and their new companion, Bella," the Hall County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook.

Bella, a German shorthaired pointer, is set to be Cleveland's next partner.

“Having to transition from one K9 to another is difficult but exciting,” Cleveland said while flanked by both dogs at Journey’s reception. “I was blessed to have the opportunity to have Journey still alive while we picked a new K9. His being present while training began with Bella has helped out a lot.”

Funeral arrangements have not been announced at this time.

