North Georgia officer resigns to avoid termination after body slamming woman, Oakwood chief says

It all started when the woman called the police claiming someone was trying to steal her car, according to officials.

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A North Georgia police officer facing excessive use of force allegations after body camera video showed him body slamming a woman has quit the force, the City of Oakwood Police Department said.

Department leaders said its officer, Timothy Holbrook, resigned to avoid termination after he allegedly body-slammed 36-year-old Annie Lloyd in September.

Officials said Lloyd called the police to a location near Phenom Ink Tattoo's on Mcever Road in Oakwood around 11 p.m. on Sept. 24. She reported someone was trying to steal her car and that she was hit by a car, according to Oakwood Police Chief Tim Hatch. In newly released bodycam footage, Lloyd was with a friend who allegedly was trying to stop her from driving drunk.

When Holbrook and another officer responded to the scene, he tried getting the woman a ride home because "she was too drunk to drive herself home," the chief said. Body camera footage shows Lloyd wouldn't cooperate with the officer's commands, which led to the attack.

Holbrook later arrested Lloyd for public drunkenness and obstruction of an officer, according to the police report.

A few weeks after the incident, the woman filed a complaint to report the attack.

The Oakwood Police Department opened an internal investigation in which they placed Holbrook on paid administrative leave at first. The department told 11Alive that body camera footage and eyewitness statements were crucial to their decision. Holbrook later resigned in November before he could be terminated.

Holbrook was hired in July. According to the police chief, he will not be considered for another position in the City of Oakwood.