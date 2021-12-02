Man barricaded inside home in Hall County; Deputies say nearby homes evacuated as precaution

The man is possibly armed with a gun, according to the Hall County Sheriff's Office.

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A man has barricaded himself inside a home in Hall County Friday morning, according to the Hall County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office posted a photo on its Facebook page, saying they were in northwest Hall County, "working diligently to get a man, possibly armed with a firearm, to peacefully come out of a house."

They received a call around 10:45 a.m. to respond to a home on Underwood Drive. They said they evacuated nearby homes as a precaution.

No one has been injured, deputies said.