Multiple agencies searching for murder suspect in Hall County

The search is taking place along Gillsville Highway.

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Multiple agencies are searching for a murder suspect in Hall County Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office, this is happening in the Gillsville area.

The suspect, 23-year-old Keegan Phillips, is wanted for murder out of Rabun County. The GBI is assisting local authorities there in the homicide investigation. All three agencies are assisting each other in the search.

Phillips is described as being 5'8" and weighing 170 pounds.

Additionally, authorities said he has blue eyes, dark brown hair, and has visible scars on his neck and face. Phillips also is believed to be wearing black shorts and a gray t-shirt. The sheriff's office describes him as "disheveled and dirty."

Anyone who happens to see him is asked not to approach but rather call 911.