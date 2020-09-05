Plane crash in Hampton sends two to hospital

Police said the passengers were walking around the crash when first responders arrived.

HAMPTON, Ga. — Federal authorities are investigating after a prop plane came down in southern Henry County on Saturday.

Police said the crash happened in a wooded area near Bear Creek Boulevard and State Route 20 in Hampton. According to Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) spokesperson Kathleen Bergen, the crash happened around 3:15 and involved a Cessna 402.

Bergen said the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will be working to determine the cause of the accident. The agency provided no further information on the condition of the passengers, though Henry County Police said the two were outside the aircraft "walking around" when crews arrived.

However, both have been taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta for treatment. As the crash happened in the city limits of Hampton according to Henry County Police, their agency is only assisting at this point.

It's unclear where the plane was going to or coming from; however, the crash did happen about two miles southeast of the Henry County airport according to the location information provided by authorities. It also happened a relatively short distance from Atlanta Motor Speedway.

