Fire reported at apartment complex outside Marietta

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police and fire personnel from both the city of Marietta and Cobb County were responding to a fire at an apartment complex Monday morning, according to the Marietta Police Department.

The department reported that "officers noticed smoke coming from the area and notified emergency dispatch."

The address given by police corresponds to The Hamptons at East Cobb apartment complex on Roswell Road, which Marietta Police noted is technically in Cobb County's jurisdiction.

11Alive obtained video of smoke visible from I-75 in the area. It's unclear how large the fire might be otherwise.

"Please avoid the area while crews respond and handle the incident," a police release said.

