A Smyrna woman was left stranded after her wheelchair battery died, until a kind stranger stepped in to help.

Belinda Whitaker, a resident at Galleria Manor Senior Residence in Smyrna, Georgia, was in need of groceries and rode her chair to the neighborhood grocery store. Her wheelchair battery gave out along the way, causing the chair to come to a sudden stop, which resulted in Whitaker falling out of her chair.

Whitaker was left helpless on the pavement for approximately 20 minutes before Bilal Quintyne, 24, and a friend stopped to help. Quintyne pushed her the mile distance back to her home.

"God blessed me with a able body. So WE pulled her home. A mile or not I wouldn’t go home until she was home. Period," Quintyne said in a Facebook post last month.

The video has gone viral on social media, with over 3.1 million views and nearly 70,000 shares on Facebook.

Whitaker recently lost her handicapped equipped van in an accident, which means simple trips to the store and doctors appointments are a burden.

"She is one of the sweetest and giving individual that I have had the opportunity to know and it's heartbreaking to see her lose her independence simply because of lack of transportation," said Jawanda Maree, Community Manager of Galleria Manor.

Whitaker's community is currently helping to raise money for a new van. The link for her GoFundMe page can be found here.

