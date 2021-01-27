Read the opening remarks of Hank Aaron's funeral

They were delivered by Rev. Richard Wills Sr. of Friendship Baptist Church in Atlanta.

ATLANTA — Baseball legend and American icon Henry Louis "Hank" Aaron is being laid to rest in Atlanta today, in a private ceremony at Friendship Baptist Church.

The funeral for Aaron, who died last Friday at the age of 86, began at 1 p.m.

The opening remarks were delivered by Rev. Richard Wills Sr. of Friendship Baptist.

Below, you can read those opening remarks in full:

"In the passing of Henry Louis Aaron, something vast and noble has passed from among us.

"It is as if a mighty oak has fallen, leaving a gaping and glaring void on the horizon where its gallant place in life once stood.

"Today, therefore, in humble surrender to a sovereign will, we pause with his wife Billye, their children, their grandchildren, the rest of the members of this precious family, friends, and fans by the tens of thousands from across this nation and around the world. We pause this afternoon to bear witness to the passing of an era, and to celebrate - and to celebrate - and to celebrate, the faith of this iconic marvel from Mobile. And so we welcome you and pay in homage to this brilliant bridge builder, who leveraged a great American pastime to further the perfection of a union, that was passed time.