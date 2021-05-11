'We will always appreciate what you've done' | Hank Aaron's widow speaks to Braves at Truist Park ceremony

Billye Aaron had some touching words to share with players at the Braves celebration.

ATLANTA — As fans and players alike joined each other at Truist Park to cap off the official Braves World Series celebration, speakers took to the microphone to share commemorative words.

The organization couldn't end the event without a nod of respect to an MLB and Braves legend, Hank Aaron. Aaron died peacefully in his sleep earlier this year on Jan. 22. The Home Run King was 86 years old.

"Anybody that thinks that Hank Aaron wasn't shining down on this team, you're sadly mistaken," Braves radio personality Joe Simpson said while hosting the event.

That's when Simpson welcomed a special guest to the stage. Billye Aaron, the wife of the late, great Hammerin' Hank, took to the podium to congratulate the team.

"Certainly, the chickens have come home to roost this time," Aaron said as the crowd erupted.

Aaron said she felt her husband's aura at Truist Park.

"The spirit of Hank Aaron prevails this space. He is here with us. He loved the Atlanta Braves and I am so very, very happy to be able to see these young men who have picked up the mantle and who carry it on," she said.

As she shared the platform with current Braves stars like Freddie Freeman, Jorge Soler, and Dansby Swanson she also shared a Shakespeare quote, one Aaron said she often used to recite to her spouse.

"When I shall die. Take him and cut him out in little stars, and he will make the face of heaven so fine. That all the world will be in love with night, and pay no worship to the garish sun," Aaron said.

That's when she told the players she wants them to remember those words in honor of their success in the "ultimate fight," referring to the team's first World Series win in over two decades.

"We will always appreciate what you've done," Aaron said.