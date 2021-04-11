Fans line Hank Aaron's gravesite with flowers, Braves gear after Atlanta triumphs in World Series

Fans made sure to share the World Series win with the MLB legend.

ATLANTA — Braves fans made sure a team legend was included in the celebrations after Atlanta crushed the Houston Astros in Game 6 to take home the World Series title.

People lined the Baseball Hall of Famer's grave site at South View Cemetery with flowers. Braves accessories were also scattered around the sacred site with fans leaving paraphernalia like hats and baseballs including one with the words "#44 forever" written between the stitching.

Fans continue to embellish the area with American flags and signs, too. One fan also left a baseball bat.

Hank Aaron died peacefully in his sleep on Jan. 22. The Home Run King was 86 years old.

Team chairman and CEO Terry McGuirk gave a nod to Hammerin' Hank in his victory remarks after Tuesday night's win in Houston.

"I would like to thank two angels, Hank Aaron and Phil Niekro, who helped us win this tonight," McGuirk said.

The Braves shared a tweet from Aaron's grandson, who recorded himself celebrating after the team victory.

"We did a grandpa we did it #BattleATL #ForTheA," Raynal Aaron said.

The team used its entire World Series journey as an avenue to pay tribute to Aaron. During Game 3, hosted at Truist Park, the team started the evening by honoring him, welcoming the legend's widow Billye Aaron, son Hank Aaron Jr., and other family to the field. The Braves posted the touching moment to social media that night.

MLB icon's No. 44 was on full display, reverently painted on the field. Billye was visibly emotional as Hank Aaron Jr. prepared to throw the games' ceremonial first pitch.