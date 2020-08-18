Local congressman speaks on the importance of USPS at Decatur rally

11Alive's Nick Sturdivant spoke at the Decatur rally where Congressman Hank Johnson showed his support and led the charge locally for the USPS.

DECATUR, Ga. — The United States Postal Service has become a crucial issue in the presidential race as so many people are expected to vote by mail due to the pandemic.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi accused the president of trying to sabotage the election by blocking funding for the USPS.

The president insisted he hasn't done anything to slow the delivery.

11Alive's Nick Sturdivant attended a Decatur rally where Congressman Hank Johnson showed his support and led the charge locally for the USPS.

Johnson called Tuesday a day of action and was joined by local leaders, postal service workers, and members of the postal union.

They called out President Trump and the Postmaster-General Louis DeJoy for trying to undermine what the workers do.

Leaders at the rally called the recent USPS changes as voter suppression tactics. Johnson said cutbacks will not only impact the November election, but also people who get their prescriptions and other essential packages.

"They parade around as if the postal office is a for-profit enterprise. This is not a for-profit enterprise. This post office is here to serve the people of this country," Johnson said.

Johnson said he will be heading back to Washington D.C. this weekend, along with other lawmakers, to vote on the "Delivering for America Act."