x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Man taken to hospital after being hit by Hapeville patrol car, police say

The incident happened at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Central Avenue SW just around 9 a.m.
Credit: Stock

ATLANTA — A man is now recovering in the hospital after he was hit by a Hapeville patrol car on Thursday, according to the Atlanta Police Department

The incident happened at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Central Avenue SW just around 9 a.m.

When police arrived to the scene, they found the man "alert, conscious and breathing." He was taken then taken to the hospital for treatment. 

Authorities are currently investigating the incident at this time. 

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.

Also download the 11Alive News app and sign up to receive alerts for the latest on this story and other breaking news in Atlanta and north Georgia.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Georgia DOL explains how agency held $105 million

Before You Leave, Check This Out