Man taken to hospital after being hit by Hapeville patrol car, police say

ATLANTA — A man is now recovering in the hospital after he was hit by a Hapeville patrol car on Thursday, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

The incident happened at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Central Avenue SW just around 9 a.m.

When police arrived to the scene, they found the man "alert, conscious and breathing." He was taken then taken to the hospital for treatment.

Authorities are currently investigating the incident at this time.

