EAST POINT, Ga. — "The flower that blooms in adversity is the most rare and beautiful of all." Disney fans out there might recognize this inspirational quote and for this story, it applies perfectly. While it may be in the full throws of summer, the flowers are blooming in Hapeville. You may have noticed them on telephone poles around the neighborhood.

Dewey McGeoch may be new to the Tri-Cities but he hasn’t let that stop him from diving into the art scene in his new home of Hapeville. Recently transplanted from Manhattan along with his husband, McGeoch has found his tribe amongst the other creative folks that call the 2.5 square mile city, home.

RELATED: 'Rising' mural artist gives students an off-the-wall experience

His artwork started out as a form of therapy for his depression. A way to get his mind focused on more constructive things and more importantly, get him out of the house. What started out as a lark, ‘blossomed’ into a regular endeavor.

Dewey McGeoch, Hapeville artist, posing with his 'Hapeville Hopper'

Initially, McGeoch had been placing his artwork in random spots around Hapeville, then posting pictures on Facebook community pages. Before long, neighborhoods in nearby East Point and Historic College Park were asking for some free floral love.

RELATED: Kaepernick mural artist encourages social activism through her work

“I feel gratified knowing that many of you enjoy the free art I’ve been placing around the Tri-Cities area. To those of you who’ve sent kind messages my way, thank you. I enjoy making the flowers and sharing them with you.”

McGeoch shared with us that he has no plans of stopping and looks forward to sharing his work with East Point & College Park in the future. Just give him time.

Want more Tri-Cities news? Like us on Facebook.