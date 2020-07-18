Hapeville is on a roll with its new skate park

Completion of new skate park occurred during shutdown

HAPEVILLE, Ga. — Skateboarding has been a popular pastime for decades, crossing cultural and generational lines in the process. However, if you’re a skateboarder, finding a safe place to indulge in your favorite pastime can be quite a challenge.

While there are a number of skate parks around the city, up until recently, the options on the Southside have been slim. If you’re a skateboarder in the Tri-Cities area, you’re already aware of this.

Thanks to the city of Hapeville, that’s all changed.

“I think for me, one of the biggest draws for something like a skate park is, it serves a gap. Kids play rec sports for a certain amount of time, but not all kids play organized sports,” Hapeville councilmember, Chloe Alexander tells My East Point News.

“It's kind of a recreational activity that kids can enjoy of all ages. We have cross-generational groups, who are in their mid 30’s and early 40’s. You see people from different parts of town, who are coming out here and enjoying the park and experience Hapeville.”

The new skate park is located at Master Park located at 488 King Arnold Street in Hapeville next to its new dog park completed in 2019.

For more information about the park, visit the city of Hapeville’s website.