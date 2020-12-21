Hapeville Police Sgt. shares special surprise with families in need

Sergeant James Carroll of the Hapeville Police Department said he was called by a higher power to bless others this holiday season.

HAPEVILLE, Ga. — A local police officer's act of generosity is serving as a reminder of hope and humanity during the holiday season.

Sgt. Carroll went to the bank and took out 10 $100 bills and handed them out to 10 different families who he thought could use a little extra help.

His gesture was met with hugs, tears, and laughs.