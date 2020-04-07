'Think inside the box' | Hapeville prepares for a socially distant Fourth of July celebration

The City of Hapeville and the Academy Theatre hosts an outdoor concert for local residents

HAPEVILLE, Ga. — Leave it to a city with the motto of ‘A Home For The Arts’ to be creative.

The organizers of Hapeville’s Fourth of July outdoor socially-distant concert are excited to present their option to cancel the holiday festivities outright.

The Hapeville Main Street Program partnered with the Academy Theatre to arrange a holiday celebration that not only would enjoy but would also provide safety and peace of mind for its residents and patrons.

After much deliberation and planning, the organizers arrived at a solution that is quite frankly, well within ‘the box.’

In order to provide residents with the security and safety of prevention but also offer some sort of communal experience for Independence Day, the event organizers have structured a fully social-distance compliant environment.

For the safety of their patrons, artists, and staff, the organizers have transformed the parking lot of the recently re-opened Corner Tavern into a makeshift concert venue with 8-foot-by-8-foot boxes. Each box has a 6-person maximum, and they are each 6-feet away from every other box, with 9-feet between each row.

“We're excited that we can provide music and be sort of be a soft opening for the city outside. So people can be comfortable, and we can do some more music events in the future,” shares Hapeville native and event headliner, Darwin Conort with My East Point News.

The concert will mark the city’s first publicly sponsored event since the Black History Month Exhibition & Art Walk back in February.

Hapeville is one of the few municipalities in the metro Atlanta area holding any kind of public Fourth of July event. Many have canceled any type of activity due to the pandemic.

Hapeville's own local musicians, Darwin Conort & Tim Purcell along with guest drummer, Johnny Pike will be performing. Local residents may recognize the names Conort & Purcell from the popular cover band featured on YouTube, 'Foxes and Fossils.’

Conort and Purcell will be looking to provide the audience with covers of great American Rock & Roll standards to celebrate the 243rd birthday of our great nation.

Concert and venue details are as follows:

DATE &TIME: Saturday, July 4th, 2020

The concert begins around 7 pm until 10 pm





WHERE: Corner Tavern parking lot

Located at Sam Hape Plaza

3469 Dearborn Plaza, Hapeville GA 30354





For more information about tickets and the venue: http://ticketpeak.co/AcademyTheatre

For more information about the Academy Theatre, please call 404-474-8332 or visit their website to find out more about the event sponsor.