HAPEVILLE, Ga. — In today’s hashtag culture, it seems as if just about every day on the calendar is spoken for. This can be especially true as the holiday season kicks into high gear.

There's Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and we can't forget Cyber Monday. It can often become overwhelming to keep track of it all and far too easy to lose sight of the reason for the season - giving.

That’s where “Giving Tuesday” comes in. A day that follows Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and celebrates the spirit of helping others.

Hapeville First United Methodist Church supports 'Giving Day'

On the frigid December streets of Hapeville, Pastor J.R Atkins is doing his part for the First United Methodist Church. The community-oriented church has been a Hapeville institution for over a century.

Pastor Atkins didn’t hesitate to brave the elements and hit the streets to fellowship and stoke the embers of charity in the community.

For more information about how to donate to the Hapeville First UMC, visit their website.

For more information about how to donate: Visit gagives.org to find an organization to donate to

