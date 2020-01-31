HAPEVILLE, Ga. — They're entertainers, authors, creators and founders of local organizations. The amazing part, though, is that each one of them is under 15 years old.

Macaroni Kid hosted its third annual Vision Board Party in Hapeville on Saturday with one important message: It’s never too early to dream.

Over 40 children attended the event branded this year as ‘Create and Meditate,’ and was held at Hapeville First United Methodist Church on Saturday.

In addition to vision board making, the event included a guided mediation from Christina White, founder of the I Am Me Program, as well as a panel of speakers such as youth entrepreneurs, philanthropists, entertainers, and athletes.

Now in its third year, the vision board party partnered up with the I Am Me Program and Hapeville First United Methodist Church to expand their reach and incorporate themes of inspiration and confidence-building.

Alejandra Stack, (age 14) Founder and publisher of KidNewsMaker Magazine speaking to the audience

Among the panelists were the following:

Alejandra Stack, 14: Founder and publisher of KidNewsMaker Magazine, a publication for and by youth.

Caden Harris, 9: Author and creator of Daddy Did You Know, a financial literacy program for kids.

C.J. Matthews, 12: Founder of the Blankies 4 My Buddies, a program that offers comfort to kids who have experienced trauma or loss, and the Giving Bowl, a charitable flag football game that allows kids to play for the purpose of empowering their community.

Kemery Oparah, 11: Owner of Kemery Kreates and creator of the Japanese Lunchbox, a curriculum to teach Japanese to children.

Imani, 8, and Bo, 5: Pop entertainers "The Rad Gyrlz," who performed their song, “I Go Hard."

The panel of young entrepreneurs was definitely a highlight of the afternoon. With ages that ranged from 5 to 14, these young go-getters each had the opportunity to share with attendees their inspirations and accomplishments. Both parents and children were impressed with the accolades and ambitions of the panelists.

“Exposure is a key ingredient in raising kids and my goal is to help bring more quality events to the Southside of Atlanta,” said Kristen Wright Matthews, publisher of Macaroni Kid College Park-East Point-Morrow. “I strive to create events and experiences that our kids might not ordinarily have access to.”

For more about upcoming events for Macaroni Kid in College Park, East Point and Morrow, visit their website.

