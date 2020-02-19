HAPEVILLE, Ga. — Hapeville First United Methodist Church has been hosting an unconventional form of congregating with their newest initiative, the ‘Midweek Spiritual Gathering.’

This alternative to Sunday church was the brainchild of the Hapeville First United Methodist Church pastor, J.R. Atkins.

Presented as a chance for those Tri-Cities residents seeking some form of spiritual communion but who may have been turned off or negatively impacted by the conventional church brick-and-mortar setting.

The ‘Midweek Spiritual Gathering’ is hosted at the nearby restaurant, Corner Tavern and has been increasing in numbers since the casual meet up began back in January.

“This is a church where we baptize, marry and bury, building a new church community of love based on the model of Jesus.,” affirms Hapeville First United Methodist Church pastor, J.R. Atkins.

The midweek meet-up occurs every Wednesday of the month at the Corner Tavern from 6:00 - 7:30 p.m. at 573 N. Central Avenue, Hapeville, Georgia 30354. The event is free to the public and each person pays for their own food and beverage.

