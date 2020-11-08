Fast Food Redefined | New restaurant offers healthy grab-and-go alternative on the Southside

Grub Fresh Bowls & Wraps opens next week in Hapeville.

HAPEVILLE, Ga. — Next week the residents of Hapeville will be able to enjoy a quick, affordable lunch and better yet — it’s completely healthy.

Having owned and operated a Smoothie King franchise on the Southside for the past dozen years, Phillip Jones is no stranger to the Hapeville area.

The Grub Fresh Bowls and Wraps founder and Chicago native has owned four Smoothie King franchises since he moved to the Atlanta area back around 2003.

However, since his time in Hapeville and particularly near the Virginia Ave area, he’s been keenly aware of the lack of healthy food options available for the neighborhood and his clientele.

“We're down here by Delta's corporate headquarters and there's nothing but fast food,” says Philip Jones, Grub Fresh Bowls & Wraps founder.

“I found that a lot of my customers share my same problem, which is finding something healthy around here.”

Jones connected with Chef Kelley Hicks who has nearly twenty years of culinary experience under her apron having worked in five-star hotels as well as being featured on the Food Network.

Along with Jones, the Chef Kelley crafted non-traditional entrees including bowl and wrap options all made from scratch and a menu which change will change seasonally.

“About six years ago, I was diagnosed with kidney disease, and it kind of prompted me into wanting to be more aware of the things that I was eating," Chef Kelley tells My East Point News.

“We want to mold peoples’ thought process about eating healthy, and not having to spend a whole lot of money doing it.

Grub Fresh Bowls & Wraps has a 'soft opening' for August 12, 2020, and it will celebrate its grand opening on August 20, 2020, at 876 Virginia Avenue, Suite B, in Hapeville.

For more information about Grub Fresh Bowls & Wraps, visit their website.