The City of Hapeville is ready for its close-up with community ‘porchraits’

Jessica Whitaker captures fellow residents dealing with their slice of ‘quarantine life.’

HAPEVILLE, Ga. — It has often been said that a picture is worth a thousand words. One can only imagine what our pictures from the past two months will have to say, someday.

Thanks to local resident and professional photographer, the residents of Hapeville will have the opportunity to find out.

"Porchraits," short for porch portraits, are a popular trend spawned during the past two months by photographers and other visual artists as a new and inventive way to catch a snapshot of locals celebrating their quarantine life - self-imposed or otherwise.

“The whole quarantine thing is very isolating, even when you have a family at home, you know you can only communicate with people online and through Zoom, you lose that interpersonal communication," laments Jessica Whitaker.

Inspired by the casual walks around her neighborhood, Whitaker decided to take a few photos of neighbors and see what happened.

Three weeks later, she’s still taking photos.

Whitaker, her wife, Amanda, and their young child have lived in Hapeville since 2014. Both she and her wife have not stopped working since the shutdowns back in March. Amanda is a firefighter in DeKalb County while Jessica is a Finance Administrator for the Georgia-based foster care organization, Multi-Agency Alliance for Children (MAAC).

Whitaker tells My East Point News about her takeaway from the past few weeks, “I've been able to kind of learn new tricks, you know, it's been this cool learning experience while I've been able to also meet people that are in the neighborhood.”

For more information about reserving a “Porchraits” of your own, visit her Facebook page.