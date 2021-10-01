Georgia sheriff shuts down notorious drug house by taking ownership of it

The sheriff's office said it used civil asset forfeiture laws to take possession of the home.

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia sheriff took care of a notorious local drug house by taking matters into his own hands - quite literally.

The Haralson County Sheriff's Office posted the story on Facebook on Thursday. Sheriff Stacy Williams said that the house, Coppermine Road, had "long been a source of major drug activity." Its owner had been arrested twice in the last year for the drug activity and maintaining a disorderly house.

The home was the scene of five overdoses and one death just in the last six months, the sheriff said.

So the sheriff finally used civil asset forfeiture laws to take possession of the home (not himself, but through the sheriff's office).

"Through civil asset forfeiture law enforcement can take property and homes that are connected to drug activity," the sheriff's Facebook post said. "In this case, the Sheriff, the agency and the property owner worked together to turn the house over to the Sheriff’s Office and it was finalized today."

In a statement, Sheriff Williams said his office would "continue to investigate drug houses and make the arrests to protect our communities."

"My stance against illegal drugs has been clear from day one," Williams said. "We will continue to investigate drug houses and make the arrests to protect our communities. In serious cases like this, we will seize houses and property to make our neighborhoods safe for our children."