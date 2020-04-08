Haralson County grand jury declines to indict judge after domestic violence accusation

The case stemmed from an altercation between the judge's wife and the judge's 15-year-old daughter, defense attorneys said.

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — A Haralson County grand jury has decided not to indict a judge after he was arrested on family violence battery charges, according to a release from his attorney.

The defense council said, the case stemmed from an altercation between the wife of Tallapoosa Circuit Superior Court Judge Meng Lim and the judge's 15-year-old daughter in February 2020, in which the judge's wife suffered a black eye and small facial cuts.

They said that the judge's wife had initially told a friend that the judge and his daughter caused the injuries.

According to the release, in interviews with the GBI, the district attorney and defense counsel, the judge's wife admitted that her original statements were false and that the judge had not caused her injuries.

In addition, his attorney said, in an interview with the GBI and defense attorneys, Judge Lim's daughter also said that her father did not strike his wife or cause her injuries.

Judge Lim passed a polygraph examination about the case, according to the release. However, the grand jury did not hear about the polygraph or defense counsel's interviews.

The grand jury returned a ruling of "no bill," in the case, the release said, finding there was insufficient probable cause to formally charge Judge Lim.