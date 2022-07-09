Haralson-Paulding drug task force arrest man, seize $2.5 million worth of meth, sheriff says

The 40-year-old is facing drug trafficking charges.

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Several law enforcement agencies are emphasizing the success of teamwork after they seized millions of dollars worth of methamphetamine during a drug bust.

The Paulding County Sheriff's Office said it was all thanks to a warrant and good policing.

In a news release, the sheriff's office said its deputies, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Haralson-Paulding Drug Task Force utilized a search warrant as a home along Paces Lakes Point in Dallas, Georgia. Agents believed the location was being used to traffic meth, the sheriff's office said.

During their bust, agents seized almost nine pounds of crystal meth, 115 gallons of liquid meth, six rifles, one pistol, three vehicles and around $2,505 in cash.

"The liquid Methamphetamine along with the finished crystal Methamphetamine seized have the potential for a street value of over $2.5 million," the PCSO said.

A hazardous waste disposal team safely removed the material, according to investigators.

A 40-year-old man was arrested during the bust, deputies said. He was booked into the Paulding County Jail without bond and is now facing drug trafficking charges.

“It is only through inter-agency cooperation that operations like this can occur. We are thankful for our state and federal partners and glad they are assisting us with putting drug dealers like this in Jail," the sheriff's office said.

Authorities also emphasized the importance of having law enforcement dedicated to cracking down on certain crimes, just as its drug task force.