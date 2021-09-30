Hartsfield-Jackson airport reports fuel spill into Flint River

According to its preliminary investigation, Hartsfield-Jackson said approximately 700 gallons of Jet A-1 type fuel spilled onto the ramp.

ATLANTA — Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport said it had a fuel spill shortly after midnight on Sunday, Sept. 26.

According to an airport spokesperson, the fuel spill was reported on the ramp adjacent to gate C-14.

Its operations, aircraft rescue, firefighting teams, and the firm that manages two of the airport's fuel farms, Louis Berger, responded to the spill and immediately began mitigation efforts. This included deploying booms and oil absorbent material, the spokesperson said.

The airport also deployed environmental personnel to monitor the nearby Flint River. The airport said its normal operations resumed by 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Early Monday morning, the airport said there was evidence that the fuel spilled into the Flint River. Louis Berger is supervising mitigation efforts on the river near Forest Parkway and Clark Howell Road.

