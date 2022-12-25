Pipe bursts at busy Atlanta airport

It happened inside Terminal E -- forcing airport officials to close the area.

ATLANTA — Crews are working to clean up a water leak from a gate inside the world's busiest airport on Christmas morning.

What appears to be a pipe burst at a gate in Terminal E forced airport officials to close that area. An 11Alive viewer sent photos and video showing water pouring from the ceiling and told us it happened at Delta Air Lines gate E34.

"A water leak in the ceiling above gate E34 forced the temporary closure of the gatehouse. Clean-up is underway, and the impact to operations is minimal. The cause of the water leak is being investigated," an airport spokesperson said in a statement.

Freezing temperatures are putting a strain on pipes across the city as the arctic air over the past few days has caused this to happen at apartments, homes and shopping malls. It is unclear exactly what caused this pipe to burst.

This comes just one day after an 11Alive viewer shared a video from the Delta Sky Lounge with water pouring down from the ceiling onto computers in one of their lobbies.

More than 200 flights were canceled either going to or from the Atlanta airport on Christmas Day as some airlines preemptively canceled flights.