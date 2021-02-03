Hartsfield-Jackson airport wins 2 service awards, including 'Best Hygiene Measures' in America

They were also named 'Best Airport by Size and Region (over 40 million passengers per year in North America).'

ATLANTA — In a time where hygiene is so important to everyone, Hartsifeld-Jackson Atlanta International Airport can add an award to its trophy case.

The 2020 Airport Service Quality Awards, announced recently, named Hartsfield-Jackson “Best Airport by Size and Region (over 40 million passengers per year in North America)” and “Best Hygiene Measures by Region (North America).”

Awarded by Airports Council International, they said 400 airports across 95 countries were up for the awards. They interview 670,000 passengers per year prior to boarding their flight, asking them to rate their satisfaction with the airport’s services.

With COVID-19 and safety precautions at the top of everyone's mind, this is the first year for the Hygiene Measures category, they said.

“We thank the Airports Council International for recognizing ATL with the 2020 Airport Service Quality Awards for Best Airport in North America over 40 million passengers, and Best Hygiene measures in North America,” said Airport General Manager John Selden. “This recognition represents the hard work of our entire airport team who strive to deliver the best possible experience for our passengers every day.”