More than 250 flights canceled on Christmas Day in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Travelers trying to make it home for Christmas may be out of luck. With the arctic blast crippling much of the country, airlines have been forced to cancel hundreds of flights.

At Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, as of 9 p.m. on Christmas Day, more than 250 flights were canceled, according to the tracking site FlightAware.

The storm upended holiday travel plans for thousands of people as airlines preemptively canceled flights, with more disruptions expected.

In Atlanta, the majority of the flights canceled were Delta Air Lines.

Airport officials urged people to arrive at least two hours early ahead of the busy holiday weekend and said to check TSA wait times before coming.